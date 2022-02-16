FAA Administrator Steve Dickson is resigning

By Pete Muntean, CNN

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration is resigning.

Steve Dickson, who took the role as FAA administrator in August 2019 after being nominated by President Donald Trump, says he will step down March 31.

“Over the past several years, my family has been a source of tremendous encouragement, strength and support,” Dickson said in a letter to FAA employees shared with CNN. “Nevertheless, after sometimes long and unavoidable periods of separation from my loved ones during the pandemic, it is time to devote my full time and attention to them. As I wrote in my letter to President Biden, it is time to go home.”

In a statement, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he is grateful for Dickson’s “years of service to our country and his lifelong dedication to making sure our aviation system is the best and safest in the world.”

“While all of us at USDOT will miss Steve as a leader and as a colleague, we are very happy for him and his wife, Janice, as they embark upon this next chapter together,” Buttigieg said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.