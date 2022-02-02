Former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark meets with January 6 committee

By Holmes Lybrand, Annie Grayer, Ryan Nobles and Zachary Cohen, CNN

Former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark is meeting with the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, two months after the panel voted to hold him in contempt for his lack of cooperation.

Clark was seen entering a meeting room Wednesday in a building on the Capitol Complex where the committee has routinely been interviewing witnesses.

Clark is key to the panel’s investigation as he was one of the officials within the Justice Department pushing to pursue unfounded claims of voter fraud in the weeks after the 2020 election, and, according to officials who interacted with him was in touch with then-President Donald Trump repeatedly.

After voting to hold Clark in contempt in December, the committee paused on proceeding because Clark said he planned to plead the Fifth Amendment. The committee then gave Clark another chance to testify, but that initial date got postponed because of a “medical condition” until Wednesday.

