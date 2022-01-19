January 6 committee subpoenas 2 people who promoted election fraud conspiracy theories

By Annie Grayer and Zachary Cohen, CNN

The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot issued two new subpoenas Wednesday to individuals who promoted unsupported theories about election fraud and were at the US Capitol Complex on January 6, 2021, during the attack.

Nicholas J. Fuentes and Patrick Casey are affiliated with far right groups “America First” and “Groyper.”

The panel highlights in its letter to both individuals that Fuentes and Casey reportedly received Bitcoin donations that are being examined by the FBI to determine whether the funds were connected to the Capitol attack. The committee cites that Fuentes received more than $250,000 in a large Bitcoin donation and Casey received approximately $25,000 worth of Bitcoin both from a French computer programmer.

“The Select Committee is seeking facts about the planning, coordination, and funding of events that preceded the violent attack on our democracy,” committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Democratic congressman from Mississippi, said in a statement releasing the subpoenas. “We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information relevant to those questions, and we expect them to cooperate with the committee. The committee will continue to push forward to get answers for the American people and help ensure nothing like January 6th ever happens again.”

The subpoenas to Fuentes and Casey are being sent after the panel says both individuals refused to cooperate voluntarily in November.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.