‘History will be watching what happens tomorrow’: King family demands Senate pass voting rights legislation

The family of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday demanded the Senate pass voting rights legislation and said lawmakers who truly honor the late civil rights leader’s legacy must stand on the right side of history.

“No matter what happens tomorrow, we must keep the pressure on and say no more empty words. Don’t tell us what you believe in, show us with your votes. History will be watching what happens tomorrow,” Martin Luther King III, son of Martin Luther King, Jr. said in a speech in Washington, DC. “Black and brown Americans will be watching what happens tomorrow. In 50 years, students will read about what happens tomorrow and know whether our leaders had the integrity to do the right thing.”

His comments come on the federal holiday honoring the late civil rights leader and a day before the Senate is expected to take up voting rights legislation that faces uncertainty amid opposition among Democrats. The King family and activist groups have been urging President Joe Biden and Congress to act on voting rights legislation that has stalled in the Senate.

“If you can deliver an infrastructure bill for bridges, you can deliver voting rights for Americans. If you do not, there is no bridge in this nation that can hold the weight of that failure,” he continued.

