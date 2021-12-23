Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of his White House records to January 6 committee

By Tierney Sneed, CNN

Former President Donald Trump appealed to the Supreme Court on Thursday to block the release of documents from his White House to the House committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol, escalating his effort to keep about 700 pages of records secret.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

