Democratic congresswoman carjacked at gunpoint in Philadelphia

Pennsylvania Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon in Philadelphia, but was physically unharmed during the incident, her office said Wednesday.

“(On) Wednesday afternoon, at around 2:45 p.m., Congresswoman Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint in FDR Park following a meeting at that location,” her spokesperson Lauren Cox told CNN in a statement.

“The Congresswoman was physically unharmed. She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety,” the statement read.

Scanlon, a Democrat, has served in the House since 2018. Her district includes part of Philadelphia and its suburbs. She currently sits on the House Judiciary Committee, as well as the House Rules Committee and the House Administration Committee.

CNN has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department for more details on the incident.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

