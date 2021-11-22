Families of Parkland shooting victims settle lawsuit with Justice Department

By Christina Carrega and Evan Perez, CNN

More than a dozen families for the victims of the Parkland, Florida, high school massacre have reached a settlement with the Justice Department after suing the agency and FBI for not acting on tips warning about the shooter, according to a federal court filing on Monday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

