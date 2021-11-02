Minneapolis rejects policing overhaul, CNN projects

By Gregory Krieg, Omar Jimenez and Peter Nickeas, CNN

Voters in the city rejected a ballot measure to overhaul policing drafted amid the national fury over George Floyd’s murder by a police officer but that went to voters as rising concerns about gun violence drained energy from the protest movement that had launched it.

CNN on Tuesday projected that Minneapolis Question 2 had failed. The measure would have given the city council oversight of a new Department of Public Safety and done away with a requirement to employ a minimum number of police officers tied to the city’s population.

The status quo-affirming result is a setback for efforts to fundamentally reduce or eliminate the role of police in America. Opponents of calls to “defund the police” will point to the vote as fresh evidence that the backlash to police abuse that fueled last year’s protests, which followed the killing of Floyd by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, has run up against a countervailing wall of concern over public safety and waning support from early allies of the push for more radical change.

Minneapolis City Councilmember Phillipe Cunningham, who spearheaded a similar ballot initiative, called the results “really unfortunate.”

“We have just seen a clear backlash to progress in our city,” Cunningham said.

The question of whether to do away with the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a Department of Public Safety resulted from a petition drive following Floyd’s murder.

His death in May 2020 was captured on video by a bystander and the video went viral on social media, leading to protests, rioting and looting across the country. In response to the protests that drew national attention, Minneapolis city councilors gathered in a city park and pledged to dismantle the police department.

More people cast their ballots early this year than any other Minneapolis election in 45 years. Early voting was up 143% compared to the 2017 municipal election, and up 488% compared to the 2013 municipal election. By about five hours into Election Day, about 30% of registered voters had cast a ballot early, by mail, or in person.

