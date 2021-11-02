Biden wraps final day of foreign trip by focusing on forests at climate summit

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

President Joe Biden is spending his final day of his trip to Europe focusing on methane emissions and forests events at the United Nations’ climate summit in Glasgow before holding his second solo news conference of the week.

Biden began his public events on Tuesday by launching a new plan to conserve forests worldwide that aims to bring together diplomatic, economic and policy tools to promote preservation of forests around the world.

The issue of keeping important ecosystems alive is an “indispensable piece of keeping our climate goals within reach,” the President said.

Biden cited forests’ ability to capture carbon and promote biodiversity as reasons to place attention on the issue, in addition to reducing emissions.

“We need to approach this issue with the same seriousness as decarbonizing our economies. That’s what we’re doing in the United States,” Biden said.

The President will next head to a meeting on the margins of the summit regarding the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative. He is expected to launch a plan to conserve global forests, according to a senior administration official.

“We will discuss how Build Back Better World will be an integral part of our fight against climate change by helping countries build sustainable, clean infrastructure and the enormous economic opportunity it presents,” the official said. “This meeting is also a clear contrast with other global actors like China who are building infrastructure that locks developing countries into unsustainable debt traps and fossil-dependent infrastructure for decades to come.”

On Tuesday, the official said Biden will also announce a new clean energy demand initiative and launch the first movers coalition — “a platform for building private sector demand to speed clean energy technology innovation and confront the climate crisis.”

During the event, Biden will meet with European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and several Group of 7 partners “to hear from countries with major infrastructure needs on how major democracies of the world can meet the enormous infrastructure need in the developing world,” another senior administration official said.

Then Biden will deliver remarks at an event to highlight the progress of the Global Methane Pledge and launch a new initiative to ratchet up methane reduction efforts.

The Biden administration is proposing new rules from a number of federal agencies to slash methane emissions, which includes a regulation from the Environmental Protection Agency that would push oil and gas companies to more accurately detect, monitor and repair methane leaks from new and existing wells, pipelines and other equipment.

The President will also deliver remarks at a summit event about “Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment” before holding a press conference — his second press conference of the trip. He then departs Scotland Tuesday evening, and arrives back in Washington early Wednesday.

Biden has spent five days in Rome and Glasgow to attend the earlier Group of 20 meeting and the climate summit.

