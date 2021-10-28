Former Justice Department official who backed unfounded voter fraud claims changes lawyer

By Ryan Nobles and Katelyn Polantz, CNN

Former Justice Department official Jeffery Clark, who is scheduled to appear before the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection Friday, has parted ways with his attorney Robert Driscoll, according to a person familiar with his representation.

It is not clear who is representing Clark now in his dealing with the committee or if that will impact his scheduled appearance.

Clark was one of the prime officials within the Justice Department pushing to pursue unfounded claims of voter fraud in the weeks after the November election.

His attempts were rebuffed by acting Attorney General Jeffery Rosen and his deputy Richard Donoghue. Both Rosen and Donoghue have cooperated with the committee.

The news of Clark’s counsel change was first reported by Politico.

