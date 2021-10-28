Complaint alleging a sex crime has been filed against former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, court spokesman says

By Sonia Moghe and Gregory Krieg, CNN

A misdemeanor complaint alleging a sex crime has been filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned from his post after multiple women came forward alleging inappropriate touching.

The complaint was filed in Albany City Court, Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for New York State courts, confirmed to CNN.

“As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly,” Chalfen said in a statement to CNN.

Cuomo has repeatedly denied the allegations of sexual misconduct against him, allowing that he made mistakes, but always insisting that the more serious accusations were untrue. On August 3, New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a report detailing repeated incidents of alleged sexual harassment by Cuomo, who left office a week after the investigation was made public. He was replaced by then-Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

CNN has reached out to Cuomo’s attorneys and spokesperson, the Albany district attorney and Albany Sheriff’s Department.

Cuomo has sought to portray the attorney general’s probe, which was led by a pair of outside investigators, as politically motivated. In remarks announcing his resignation, Cuomo thanked the women who came forward with what he described as “sincere” complaints, but cast himself as the victim of changing social norms that he failed to understand.

“In my mind, I’ve never crossed the line with anyone. But I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn,” Cuomo said at the time. “There are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn’t fully appreciate. And I should have — no excuses.”

