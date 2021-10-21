House to vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena

By Clare Foran, Zachary Cohen and Ryan Nobles, CNN

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies, in criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The action marks a significant escalation in how far the panel is willing to go to rebuke individuals who refuse to cooperate as it investigates the violent attack that sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The vote by the full House to hold Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress will set up a referral to the Department of Justice, which would then have to decide whether to prosecute.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday said the Justice Department would review any referral, but at a House Judiciary Committee hearing, he did not say what the DOJ decision would be.

“The Department of Justice will do what it always does in such circumstances, we’ll apply the facts and the law and make a decision, consistent with the principles of prosecution,” Garland said.

The House vote comes after the committee formally approved holding Bannon in contempt on Tuesday night. It will stand as a warning to potential witnesses about the consequences of not cooperating with the investigation.

Earlier in the afternoon, the House voted to approve the rule providing for consideration of the contempt resolution. The rule passed on a largely party-line vote of 221 to 205, with only two Republicans joining Democrats to vote in favor.

On Tuesday night, members of the committee blasted Bannon for refusing to cooperate with the panel’s probe and warned that he is “isolated” in doing so as other witnesses are working with the panel.

“Our goal is simple: We want Mr. Bannon to answer our questions. We want him to turn over whatever records he possesses that are relevant to the select committee’s investigation,” committee chairman, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, said in his opening remarks.

Republican Rep Liz Cheney of Wyoming, one of two Republicans on the committee, said during the meeting that “it appears that Mr. Bannon had substantial advance knowledge of the plans for January 6th and likely had an important role in formulating those plans.”

“The American people are entitled to Mr. Bannon’s first-hand testimony about all of these relevant facts,” she said.

Bannon has previously argued that he is unable to cooperate with the committee until matters of executive privilege are resolved by the courts.

His attorney has told the committee that “the executive privileges belong to President Trump” and “we must accept his direction and honor his invocation of executive privilege.”

“The plain fact here is that Mr. Bannon has no legal right to ignore the committee’s lawful subpoena,” Cheney said on Tuesday.

Next steps after the vote

Following the full House vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to certify the report to the United States attorney for the District of Columbia. Under law, this certification then requires the United States attorney to “bring the matter before the grand jury for its action,” but the Justice Department will also make its own determinations for prosecution.

“I expect the House will quickly adopt this referral to the Justice Department and that the US attorney will do his duty and prosecute Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt of Congress,” Thompson said on Tuesday.

Any individual who is found liable for contempt of Congress would be guilty of a crime that may result in a fine and between one and 12 months’ imprisonment. But this process is rarely invoked and rarely leads to jail time.

Holding Bannon in criminal contempt through a prosecution could take years, and historically, criminal contempt cases have been derailed by appeals and acquittals.

As a result, the House’s pursuit of criminal charges may be more about making an example out of Bannon and sending a message to other potential witnesses.

“I want our witnesses to understand something very plainly. If you are thinking of following the path Mr. Bannon has gone down you are on notice that this is what you’ll face,” Thompson said on Tuesday.

“The process we’ve begun tonight is a grave one. It seldom happens and we’d rather avoid it altogether, but it’s not reserved just for Steve Bannon. If other witnesses defy this committee, if they fail to cooperate, we will be back in this room with a new report with the names of whoever else mistakenly believes they are above the law.”

A stark partisan divide

The vast majority of House Republicans are expected to oppose the effort to Bannon in contempt of Congress, brushing aside concerns about weakening the institution’s future oversight authority and rejecting accusations that they’re trying to block Democrats from getting to the bottom of the January 6 insurrection.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, when pressed by CNN on Thursday on whether he’s okay with people defying congressional subpoenas, said the January 6 select committee’s subpoena of Steve Bannon is “invalid.”

“He has the right to go to the court to see if he has executive privilege or not. I don’t know if he does or not, but neither does the committee,” McCarthy said at his weekly press conference. “So they’re weakening the power of Congress itself by issuing invalid subpoenas.”

Top Democrats forcefully made the case for why Bannon should be held in contempt during floor debate ahead of a final vote on Thursday.

“Withholding information on the events of that day from the committee is no less than an act of betrayal of the American people and of our constitutional democracy,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, said.

“In refusing to appear before the commission, Mr. Bannon has made it clear where his loyalties lie. He has chosen Trump first, and America last,” he said.

This story has been updated with additional details.

