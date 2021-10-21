Biden reveals details of Democratic talks on sweeping social agenda

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

President Joe Biden on Thursday provided new insight into Democratic negotiations over his legislative agenda, laying out in the most specific terms to date what will and won’t be included in a compromise budget measure that contains the bulk of his sweeping domestic agenda.

The President, addressing an audience during CNN’s town hall in Baltimore, touted child care and home health care provisions while fielding wide-ranging questions over his Build Back Better agenda — comprised of a $1.5 trillion public works bill and the larger, still-under-negotiation spending plan.

Biden flatly said he would not support a work requirement for the child tax credit — a provision moderate West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is pushing for within the Democrats’ massive social spending bill. He also confirmed to town hall moderator Anderson Cooper that a paid parental leave provision in his social safety net plan has been narrowed down from 12 weeks to 4 weeks.

It would be a “reach,” the President said, to include dental, vision and hearing coverage in Medicare, a key priority for progressives, saying Manchin opposed the provision — and that he believed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona Democrat, was against it as well. Instead, he said he was working to include an $800 voucher for dental coverage and was still negotiating vision coverage.

Biden said it appeared unlikely he would get corporate tax hikes included in the plan amid opposition from Sinema. “I don’t think we are going to be able to get the vote,” he said.

And he indicated that money from a likely scrapped clean energy provision would be reallocated to other climate change programs.

“Joe (Manchin) is open to my convincing him that I can use it to increase environmental progress without it being that particular deal,” he said, referencing the Clean Electricity Performance Program, which would give utilities federal grants to increase their share of electricity from clean sources and penalize those who fail to increase their clean electricity portfolios.

“Nothing has been formally agreed to,” Biden added.

Despite clear compromises on some of his key agenda items, Biden expressed optimism Thursday that Democrats in Congress would reach an agreement on his administration’s bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget reconciliation bill.

“I do think we’ll get a deal,” Biden said.

Biden made clear to Democrats this week that his goal is to have a locked-in framework agreement that would clear the way for a House vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill before he arrives at the United Nations Climate Conference in Glasgow in less than two weeks.

During the town hall, however, he declined to say if he thought Democrats would pass either bill before he departs for Rome on Wednesday for the G20 Leaders Summit.

Biden has taken the push for his agenda increasingly public. And behind closed doors, the President dedicated a major portion of the last week to meeting with moderate and progressive Democrats in an effort to come to consensus on a what will be included in the final package that looks to expand the social safety net, combat climate change and raise taxes on the wealthy.

Other expected compromises include dropping two years of tuition-free community college and extending the child tax credit for just one additional year — much shorter than what many in the party had wanted.

The town hall comes as Biden faces a number of questions about his handling of the economy, the Covid-19 pandemic and global diplomacy. During the town hall, Biden touched on his efforts to secure the supply chain, the pandemic, inflation and the labor shortage.

Pressed on whether he’d deploy the National Guard to alleviate pressure on the nation’s truckers amid shortages, Biden said, “The answer is yes, if we can’t move, increase the number of truckers, which we’re in a process of doing.”

A White House official shortly after, however, told CNN the administration is not actively considering deploying the National Guard to help ease the supply chain gridlock, despite the President’s comments. “Requesting the use of the National Guard at the state level is under the purview of governors and we are not actively pursuing the use of the National Guard on a federal level,” the White House official said.

Biden on Thursday attributed the labor shortage to a number of factors, including prospective employees’ demands for higher wages and lingering fears about the pandemic. And he suggested that inflation may not be a long-term issue if his legislative priorities are passed.

The event also takes place less than two weeks before the November elections.

It’s an off year for many major contests, but the White House is still focused on some key races, including the Virginia governor’s race, where Democrat Terry McAuliffe is attempting to return to office.

Although Democrats have confidence in Congress’ ability to pass Biden’s legislative priorities in some form, the possibility for those bills to pass before the November elections — a would-be boon for Democratic candidates — dwindles as each day passes.

Biden and his allies also believe signing those bills, which are widely popular among the American public, into law could help bolster Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections.

CNN’s Kevin Liptak, DJ Judd, Jason Hoffman, Manu Raju, Phil Mattingly and Kaitlan Collins contributed to this report.