Senators call on Blinken to appoint someone to lead efforts to address ‘Havana syndrome’

CNN - US Politics

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

A bipartisan group of senators called on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to appoint a new senior official to lead the State Department’s efforts to address ongoing anomalous health incidents, also known as “Havana Syndrome,” saying the incidents reflect “a significant, unmitigated threat to our national security.”

The lawmakers — led by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, ranking Republican member Jim Risch, and Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen — said they “are extremely alarmed that reports of these incidents continue to grow.”

“We believe this threat deserves the highest level of attention from the State Department, and remain concerned that the State Department is not treating this crisis with the requisite senior-level attention that it requires,” they wrote.

“Further, while there has been progress, we continue to hear concerns that the Department is not sufficiently communicating with or responding to diplomats who have been injured from these attacks,” they wrote. “We are also concerned that the Department is insufficiently engaged in interagency efforts to find the cause of these attacks, identify those responsible, and develop a plan to hold them accountable.”

CNN has reached out to the State Department for comment.

Reports of US officials suffering from the mysterious health ailments have continued to emerge. As CNN reported, more than a dozen US officials who work at the US Embassy in Colombia and their family members have reported symptoms consistent with “Havana syndrome” in recent weeks, according to a US official and a source familiar with the situation.

The lawmakers called on Blinken to appoint a new senior official to lead the State Department’s efforts to respond to the incidents following the departure of Amb. Pamela Spratlen after six months on the job.

“Critically, this post must be a senior-level official that reports directly to you. It is incumbent that this individual has the experience to engage effectively with affected individuals and with the interagency,” they wrote.

The letter praises the President Joe Biden for signing the HAVANA Act into law, and urged Blinken its “swift implementation” a priority.

“Many victims have waited for this legislation to pass in order to receive access to much needed financial and medical support,” they noted. “The President’s signature and the bipartisan support behind the law sends the unambiguous message that all affected individuals must have access to benefits and financial support. We ask for your expeditious implementation of these provisions to ensure victims of these attacks are receiving equitable access to care and treatment.”

“We owe it to our diplomats to exhaust every effort to try and guarantee a full recovery,” they said.

The letter was also signed by Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Florida; Ben Cardin, D-Maryland; Chris Coons, D-Delaware; Bill Hagerty, R-Tennessee; Tim Kaine, D-Virginia; Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii; Cory Booker, D-New Jersey; and Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.