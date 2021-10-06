Federal judge issues order blocking Texas’ 6-week abortion ban

CNN - US Politics

By Tierney Sneed, CNN

A federal judge in Texas issued an order Wednesday blocking the state’s six-week abortion ban.

US District Judge Robert Pitman’s order is a victory for abortion rights proponents, who had seen other attempts to block the law stymied by the ban’s novel design. It may, however, be only a temporary victory.

At a hearing Friday, a lawyer from the Texas attorney general’s office made clear that the state would appeal such an order to the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals if it were granted.

That appeals court — perhaps the most conservative in the country — previously rejected a request from clinics that it block the law, as did the US Supreme Court.

In a recent court filing, an organization that runs several clinics in the state said that it would resume providing abortions after six weeks if the judge issued an order blocking the law.

