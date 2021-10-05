Justice Department is reviewing decision not to prosecute former FBI agents who botched Larry Nassar investigation

CNN - US Politics

By Jessica Schneider and Chandelis Duster, CNN

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Tuesday that new information has emerged concerning two former FBI agents accused of mishandling the investigation into allegations of abuse against former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

“I can inform the committee today that the recently confirmed Assistant AG for the criminal division is currently reviewing this matter, including new information that has come to light,” Monaco told the Senate Judiciary Committee. “I do want the committee, and frankly I want the survivors, to understand how exceptionally seriously we take this issue and believe this reserves a thorough and full review.”

Several renowned gymnasts who were abused by Nassar spoke before the Senate panel last month about the lack of accountability and inaction by the FBI. Lawmakers and gymnasts expressed outraged over the Justice Department’s decision to not charge two former FBI employees who were referred by the department’s inspector general for potential prosecution.

The Justice Department is now reviewing its decision not to prosecute the agents, Monaco said on Tuesday. Monaco declined to provide more detail about the new information.

“In light of that review, I think you’ll understand I’m constrained in what more I can say about it,” she said.

Monaco also fielded questions about whether the statute of limitations for lying to the FBI or other potential criminal acts in this case has run out and said she believed it was five years.

Sexual abuse allegations against Nassar were reported to the FBI in 2015 and 2016, and the actions of the agents were investigated by the Justice Department’s inspector general for several years after that.

Asked by Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin if there was urgency to this criminal review or timetable, Monaco said, “We take exceptionally seriously our duty to protect victims. There is a sense of urgency and gravity with the work that needs to be done.”

The FBI recently fired Michael Langeman, the agent who had interviewed gymnast McKayla Maroney, while the other official, Jay Abbott, retired in early 2018.

This story has been updated with additional details.

