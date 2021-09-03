CNN - US Politics

By Sonnet Swire, CNN

This week, President Biden’s infrastructure agenda took a backseat as the last US troops left Afghanistan and Hurricane Ida devastated both the Gulf Coast and the Northeast, while the Supreme Court allowed a restrictive new abortion law to stand in Texas — effectively outlawing most abortions sought in the state.

And that was the week in 13 headlines.

