Harris flight to Vietnam delayed after being informed of a ‘possible anomalous health incident’ in Hanoi

By Jasmine Wright, Kevin Liptak and Jeremy Diamond, CNN

Vice President Kamala Harris’ departure for Vietnam was delayed by several hours Tuesday afternoon after her office was informed by the US embassy in Hanoi, Vietnam, of a “report of a recent possible anomalous health incident.”

That term is the way that the government usually refers to the mysterious Havana syndrome that has sickened hundreds of US officials over the past few years.

“Earlier this evening, the Vice President’s traveling delegation was delayed from departing Singapore because the Vice President’s office was made aware of a report of a recent possible anomalous health incident in Hanoi, Vietnam. After careful assessment, the decision was made to continue with the Vice President’s trip,” said Rachael Chen, spokeswoman for the US embassy in Hanoi, in a statement.

The intelligence community still doesn’t have an official explanation for Havana syndrome, which is a perplexing mix of sensory experiences and physical symptoms that have now sickened hundreds of US diplomats, spies and troops around the globe — some severely enough to force their retirement.

CNN has not reported any cases of Havana syndrome in Vietnam.

Harris eventually took off from Singapore’s Paya Lebar Air Base at 7:32 p.m. local time, after a more than three-hour delay.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

