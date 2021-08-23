House committee plans to seek phone records in probe of January 6, including from members of Congress

CNN - US Politics

By Zachary Cohen, Ryan Nobles, Annie Grayer and Whitney Wild, CNN

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot is poised to send notices to various telecommunications companies requesting that they preserve the phone records of several people, including members of Congress, multiple sources tell CNN.

Preserving communications records is the first step in an investigatory process that could eventually lead to witness testimony. The notices are set to go out as soon as this week and provide the first window into the kinds of information the committee plans to pursue.

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, who serves as chairman of the Select Committee, has said that he hopes to issue subpoenas by the end of August. Thompson also has signed off on a broader investigative strategy that will serve as a guide for the panel’s work going forward, according to a source familiar with the planning document.

While it remains unclear which members’ records the committee is interested in, several Republican lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, have acknowledged speaking to then-President Donald Trump by phone on January 6.

Democrats have also accused some of their GOP colleagues of interacting with individuals who stormed the US Capitol prior to the attack.

Much of the committee’s work so far has been behind closed doors, and the exact scope of the investigation remains unclear but there are signs it could balloon into a massive undertaking.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

