Top Republican on foreign affairs committee slams Biden over ‘unmitigated disaster’ in Afghanistan

By Devan Cole, Daniella Diaz, Melanie Zanona, Lauren Fox and Jennifer Hansler, CNN

The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee slammed the Biden administration over the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan on Sunday, calling it an “unmitigated disaster of epic proportions” that could lead to dire consequences.

“I think the secretary has been devoid of reality this whole time since the decision was made in May. I think it’s an unmitigated disaster of epic proportions,” Texas Rep. Michael McCaul told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union,” referring to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“And I think the President — this is going to be a stain on this President and this presidency. And I think he’s going to have blood on his hands for what they did,” McCaul said, adding later that he thinks Afghanistan is going to go back “to a pre-9/11 state — a breeding ground for terrorism.”

“I hate to say this: I hope we don’t have to go back there, but it will be a threat to the homeland in a matter of time,” he told Tapper.

Taliban fighters have entered Kabul, a spokesman said Sunday, and the US is rapidly pulling out all American personnel from its embassy in the city. The majority of US embassy staff had been evacuated from the diplomatic compound in Kabul as of Sunday morning, a US official told CNN.

Meanwhile, the Afghan government is in talks with the Taliban over the country’s future after the militant group took control of every other major city across the country in just two weeks. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country.

Blinken, in a separate interview Sunday on “State of the Union,” defended Biden’s decision to end the US war in the country, telling Tapper: “The fact of the matter is had the President decided to keep forces in Afghanistan beyond May 1, attacks would have resumed on our forces.”

“The Taliban had not been attacking our forces or NATO during the period from which the agreement was reached to May 1,” Blinken said, in reference to the May 1 withdrawal agreement the Trump administration had brokered with the Taliban. The secretary also noted that the US plans to “keep in place in the region the capacity to see any reemergence of a terrorist threat and to be able to deal with it.”

Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, also blasted the Biden administration on Sunday over the situation in Afghanistan, saying “the catastrophe that we’re watching unfold right now across Afghanistan did not have to happen.”

“It’s not just that people predicted that this would happen. Everyone was warned that this would happen,” she told ABC News.

Cheney, who has long held hawkish foreign policy views, also placed blame on the Trump administration for putting faith in and “legitimizing the Taliban.”

“President Biden bears responsibility for making this decision, but there is no question that President Trump, his administration, Secretary (of State Mike) Pompeo, they also bear very significant responsibility for this. They walk down this path of legitimizing the Taliban, of perpetuating this fantasy, telling the American people that the Taliban were a partner for peace,” Cheney said.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, similarly said on Sunday that both Biden and Trump are responsible for the “totally avoidable” situation in Afghanistan.

“Both under President Trump and now President Biden, they couldn’t have rushed any more for the exits,” Kinzinger, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told NPR’s “Weekend Edition.” “They thought it would be a political win, and it’s gonna be a huge disaster for both.”

Lawmakers press top administration officials for answers

In a virtual briefing with members of Congress Sunday morning, Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley were pressed by lawmakers about the rapid timeline of the drawdown of US forces in Afghanistan.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pushed the officials on why the process happened so quickly, saying, “We didn’t give them air cover. You say you had this plan. No one would plan out this outcome. The ramifications of this for America will go on for decades and it won’t just be in Afghanistan,” according to a GOP source on the call.

But a Democratic source on the call said Austin defended the administration’s actions as an extension of the timeline for withdrawal initially laid out during the Trump administration. The secretary also said the US maintains the capacity to do air strikes to respond to any Taliban actions that interfere with evacuation.

“We will defend ourselves and our people and any attack on an American will be met with strong and immediate response,” he said.

The call largely walked members of Congress through the strategy for removals from the country, and specifically the capital. The three officials did not have any answers for who interpreters and other Afghanis could actually call to leave the country.

Milley, meanwhile, said the withdrawal of American diplomatic personnel on Sunday was a “highly dynamic and very risky operation,” calling it a “deliberate and controlled evacuation.”

Austin said they want to keep the airport in Kabul open and secure, adding that the US had a contingency plan in place, which is why they were able to respond so quickly to the rapidly deteriorating situation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked the officials about the status of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who had fled the country on Sunday, though they refused to say where he is because it wasn’t a secure line.

Senators received their own briefing from Blinkin, Austin and Milley on Sunday, but a Senate aide tells CNN the meeting was not contentious and focused mostly on evacuations.

Senators were told there are as many as 60,000 people who could potentially qualify as Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders or applicants, P1 or P2 visa holders, or others like human rights defenders.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated Liz Cheney’s state. She is from Wyoming.

