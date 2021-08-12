Supreme Court blocks part of New York eviction moratorium

CNN - US Politics

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

A divided Supreme Court granted a request from a group of New York landlords to block a part of the state’s eviction moratorium that bars landlords from evicting certain tenants in the midst of the pandemic. The court’s three liberal justices dissented from the court’s order and would have left the moratorium in place.

The moratorium was set to expire on August 31.

