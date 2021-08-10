Skip to Content
Here are the 19 Republican senators who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill

The US Senate passed a historic

By Ali Zaslav, Clare Foran, Morgan Rimmer and Kristin Wilson, CNN

The US Senate passed a historic, sweeping $1.2 trillion bipartisan package on Tuesday by a bipartisan majority vote of 69-30 to shore up the nation’s crumbling infrastructure with funding for priorities like roads, bridges, rail, transit and the electric grid.

It now heads to the House of Representatives, where it faces an uncertain future, before it can be sent to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

Nineteen Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the bipartisan infrastructure deal on Tuesday. They are:

  1. Roy Blunt of Missouri
  2. Richard Burr of North Carolina
  3. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana
  4. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia
  5. Susan Collins of Maine
  6. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota
  7. Mike Crapo of Idaho
  8. Deb Fischer of Nebraska
  9. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina
  10. Chuck Grassley of Iowa
  11. John Hoeven of North Dakota
  12. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky
  13. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska
  14. Rob Portman of Ohio
  15. Jim Risch of Idaho
  16. Mitt Romney of Utah
  17. Dan Sullivan of Alaska
  18. Thom Tillis of North Carolina
  19. Roger Wicker of Mississippi

