GOP Rep. Clay Higgins says he has Covid

By Morgan Rimmer and Daniella Diaz, CNN

GOP Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana posted on Facebook Sunday evening that he, his wife and his son all have Covid-19.

“I have COVID, Becca has COVID, my son has COVID,” wrote Higgins.

Higgins wrote that he and his wife had had Covid before the pandemic took hold.

“Becca and I had COVID before, early on, in January 2020, before the world really knew what it was,” he wrote. It is unclear if testing confirmed the couple’s Covid diagnosis last year. CNN has reached out to his Washington, DC, office for comment.

“So, this is our second experience with the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) biological attack weaponized virus,” he added, echoing a conspiracy theory that Covid was purposefully manufactured by the Chinese government. There is no evidence supporting that theory, although the Biden administration has asked the intelligence community to look for more evidence into how the pandemic began.

“This episode is far more challenging. It has required all of my devoted energy,” noted Higgins, though he also said that their “prognosis is positive.”

Higgins has not told CNN whether he has been vaccinated, according to a detailed survey of members by the network.

