Biden administration preparing sanctions on Cuban regime

By Kylie Atwood and Patrick Oppmann, CNN

The Biden administration is preparing to sanction individual members of the Cuban regime and a government special forces unit known as the Boinas Negras for human rights abuses, according to a source familiar with the plans.

This move is expected as soon as Thursday and will call out violators of human rights abuses in the country in a very public way.

The “black berets” — identified locally as the Boinas Negras and formally known as the National Special Brigade of the Ministry of the Interior — are an elite Cuban special forces unit that the government has deployed to crack down on protesters following the widespread anti-government demonstrations on the communist island.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday that the Treasury Department is “exploring” sanctions on “Cuban officials responsible for violence, oppression, human rights violations against those peaceful protesters.”

Price said he was “not in a position to detail now what any potential sanctions might look like, what authorities we might use, but we are certainly looking at ways that we can hold accountable those Cuban regime officials who have been responsible for what we’ve seen,” but added that the administration is “confident there is more room” for additional sanctions.

The Biden administration will use the global Magnitsky authorities to sanction Boinas Negras.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

