READ: Justice Department inspector general report on FBI’s Larry Nassar investigation

FBI officials investigating allegations of sexual abuse by disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar violated the agency’s policies by making false statements and failing to properly document complaints by the accusers, the Justice Department’s inspector general said in a scathing report Wednesday.

Read the report here: cnn.com/2021/07/14/politics/justice-department-investigation-report-nassar/index.html

