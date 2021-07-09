Biden administration will send 3 million vaccines to Indonesia amid Covid-19 surge

CNN - US Politics

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

The White House will send three million doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine to Indonesia Friday, in what will amount to one of the largest single shipments yet, a White House official told CNN.

Indonesia recently extended its Covid-19 restrictions as the country reported a record number of daily deaths from coronavirus. On Wednesday, Indonesia saw 1,040 coronavirus deaths and reported nearly 35,000 new cases, according to the country’s Covid-19 task force, as the highly contagious Delta variant circulates throughout the country.

“We support the Indonesian people as they fight this surge and are doing everything we can to help them in this time of need,” the White House official told CNN regarding the shipment.

The Biden administration has set aside four million doses of vaccines for Indonesia and expects to send the additional one million “soon,” though an official did not specify when. Moderna is a two-dose vaccine and this is the largest quantity of vaccines delivered in a single flight from the US so far.

Distributing vaccines globally has been a complex undertaking for the Biden administration. White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients and national security adviser Jake Sullivan have worked with multiple federal agencies, including the Defense Department and State Department, to coordinate the process and maintain that the doses are delivered without strings attached.

