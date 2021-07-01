Pelosi says Liz Cheney will serve on committee that will investigate January 6 insurrection

CNN - US Politics

By Annie Grayer and Jeremy Herb, CNN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she was appointing Republican Rep. Liz Cheney to the new select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Pelosi said the chairman of the committee will be Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat. Other members include Democratic Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Adam Schiff, Pete Aguilar, Stephanie Murphy, Jamie Raskin and Elaine Luria.

The appointment comes after Cheney was removed from GOP House leadership in the wake of her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, and following a warning from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for Republicans not to accept an appointment from Pelosi.

Under the House’s resolution, Pelosi appoints eight members to the commission and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has five slots “in consultation” with Pelosi — meaning the House speaker could veto his selections.

Pelosi’s announcement comes after McCarthy threatened members of his own party that he would strip any Republican member of their committee assignments if they accepted an offer from Pelosi.

The House moved forward with a select committee Republicans blocked a bipartisan committee.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

