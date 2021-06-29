Jill Biden in discussions to attend Olympics Opening Ceremony in Tokyo

CNN - US Politics

By Kate Bennett, CNN

The East Wing has been in discussions about first lady Jill Biden attending the Opening Ceremony for the Olympics in Tokyo next month, a White House official tells CNN.

Asked by a reporter on Tuesday whether the first lady will go, President Joe Biden said it was a possibility.

“Well, we’re trying to work that out now. That’s the plan,” Biden said.

However, there is not a final determination at this point. A final decision is anticipated this week, the official confirms.

Opening ceremonies are scheduled for July 23, but the festivities and the Games themselves have been racked with controversy due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is still ripping through Japan.

There are currently spectator caps and ongoing concerns about decreasing the number of fans who can attend the events in person even further. Organizers of the games have faced pressure from inside and outside Japan to cancel the games due to the virus, but have resisted those calls.

The 2020 Summer Games were pushed back last year due to the pandemic and concerns over travel to the country.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.