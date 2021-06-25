DC Police officer injured in Capitol riot is meeting with McCarthy

CNN - US Politics

By Manu Raju and Devan Cole, CNN

DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who was badly injured on January 6 and initially requested a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy last month, is meeting with the California Republican on Friday afternoon.

Fanone, who was stun-gunned several times and beaten with a flagpole during the riot, had made several attempts to meet with the California Republican to discuss the insurrection, according to Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell. On Twitter last month, Swalwell said that Fanone was “very upset” about having not yet secured a meeting with McCarthy.

Republicans, including McCarthy, have largely opposed efforts to examine the circumstances of the insurrection, drawing intense criticism from Fanone and several other police officers who were there. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced plans earlier this week to establish a select committee on the attack, and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Friday that the chamber will consider a resolution establishing it next week.

The select committee is likely to closely examine the role Trump played in the lead up to the attack, in which the former President spread lies about the 2020 election being stolen from him. But the panel could also look at the role that some House members played, including McCarthy’s conversations with Trump as the riot was unfolding.

McCarthy said Friday ahead of his meeting with Fanone that he has “no problem talking to anybody about” his conversation with Trump on January 6 when asked by CNN if he would speak to the committee about the call.

Fanone suffered a heart attack and a concussion during the insurrection and is dealing with a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Last week, Fanone blasted GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde for what he called “disgusting” behavior during a tense exchange in the Capitol. The officer said Clyde, who was one of 21 House Republicans who voted against legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the officers who had defended the Capitol, refused to shake his hand after he introduced himself as one of the DC officers who was injured in the attack.

