Biden administration to provide $150 million to boost Covid response in underserved and vulnerable areas

Politics

The Biden administration on Monday will allocate $150 million from the American Rescue Plan to community-based health care providers across the nation to help boost their coronavirus response for “underserved communities and vulnerable populations,” an administration official told CNN.

President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 adviser Andy Slavitt is expected to announce the federal government will provide tens of millions of dollars to walk-in style clinics that aren’t in the federal government’s health center program. These are facilities that often welcome people without appointments or insurance and typically serve low-income communities.

The government refers to them as health center “look-alikes,” and wants to provide a financial boost for their Covid-19 response.

The money designated Monday will help these places ramp up vaccination efforts, provide education about Covid-19, improve infrastructure to things like computer systems and shore up their overall response in mitigating the spread of coronavirus, an administration official said. They are directly targeting communities they consider underserved and vulnerable.

The providers must apply for the funds by May 14 and then the US Department of Health and Human Services will decide who is approved for funding.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.