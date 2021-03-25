Biden says access will be provided to border facilities, but doesn’t give timeline

Politics

President Joe Biden said plans are underway to provide journalists access to border facilities, but didn’t provide a timeline on when that would happen.

“I will commit to transparency and as soon as I’m in a position to be able to implement what we’re doing right now,” Biden said Thursday, when pressed if journalists would be provided access to facilities where children have staying in crowded conditions.

“This is being set up and you’ll have full access to everything once we get this thing moving,” he added.

CNN, among other media outlets, has repeatedly asked for access to Customs and Border Protection facilities and Health and Human Services facilities.

Under mounting pressure to provide access to facilities, a group of White House officials and members of Congress toured a facility holding unaccompanied migrant children in Texas on Wednesday in the company of a news camera. After a congressman released photos of one Border Patrol overflow site in Donna, Texas, earlier this week, the administration released footage and still photos of the space.

But the administration still hasn’t provided full access to other sites set up to care for unaccompanied migrant children or Border Patrol facilities, where children have been staying for prolonged periods of times in overcrowded and jail-like conditions.

Biden added he hasn’t gone down himself because he doesn’t want to “become the issue.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.