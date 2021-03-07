US and South Korea reach agreement on cost sharing for American troops

Politics

Washington and Seoul have agreed to a cost-sharing agreement for US forces based in South Korea, a US State Department spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Sunday.

Negotiations over the Special Measures Agreement, or SMA, had badly strained the US alliance with South Korea during the Trump administration after former President Donald Trump demanded Seoul pay up to 400% more for the presence of the 28,500 troops on the peninsula.

The Wall Street Journal first reported an agreement had been reached.

“We are pleased that U.S. and Republic of Korea negotiators have reached consensus on a proposed text of a Special Measures Agreement that will strengthen our Alliance and our shared defense,” the spokesperson said. “America’s alliances are a tremendous source of our strength. This development reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to reinvigorating and modernizing our democratic alliances around the word to advance our shared security and prosperity.”

Reaching a cost-sharing agreement had been expected to boost the US alliance with South Korea and fits into the Biden administration’s goal of repairing alliances and returning to “regular order” — engaging with allies using established, formal and accountable structures.

CNN had reported last month the two countries were nearing an agreement.