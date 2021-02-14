Biden to join virtual G7 event Friday with global leaders on Covid-19 efforts

Politics

President Joe Biden will participate in a virtual G7 event on Friday where he plans to discuss efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and rebuild the world economy.

It’s his first meeting with leaders from the Group of Seven nations as president.

He’ll specifically focus on areas, including “coordination on vaccine production, distribution, and supplies, as well as continued efforts to mobilize and cooperate against the threat of emerging infectious diseases by building country capacity and establishing health security financing,” a White House statement released Sunday evening said.

When it comes to rebuilding an economy badly battered by the pandemic, the President, the statement continued, is set to focus on “the importance of all industrialized countries maintaining economic support for the recovery.”

The virtual meeting, hosted by the United Kingdom, will also include leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the European Commission and European Council.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement this weekend he will use the virtual event to call for global cooperation in the battle against the “common foe” of coronavirus. Johnson will charge the leaders to “work together on a joined-up global approach to pandemics that brings an end to the nationalist and divisive politics that marred the initial response to coronavirus,” the statement said.

“Quantum leaps in science have given us the vaccines we need to end this pandemic for good. Now world governments have a responsibility to work together to put those vaccines to the best possible use. I hope 2021 will be remembered as the year humanity worked together like never before to defeat a common foe,” Johnson said.

Even as global Covid-19 cases have declined in recent weeks, the virtual meeting comes as new variants are threatening to throw a wrench in government vaccination plans.

