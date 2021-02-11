Five people associated with Proud Boys arrested for Capitol riot on conspiracy charges

Politics

The Justice Department unsealed conspiracy charges against five people associated with the Proud Boys on Thursday in the latest and largest move against the far-right group’s coordinated role in the insurrection last month.

The five are charged with conspiracy and some are accused of leading crowds as they pushed through multiple police lines to make their way into the Capitol building on January 6. They were arrested early Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, the group “moved closely to each other” once inside the building and each wore pieces of fluorescent orange tape affixed to their clothing or gear.

The conspiracy charge underscores authorities’ focus on the Proud Boys, a number of whom have already been charged in recent weeks.

This story is breaking and will be updated.