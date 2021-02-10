Investigation opened into Trump’s attempt to influence the Georgia 2020 election

Politics

A prosecutor in Fulton County, Georgia, has opened a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump for his “attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia general election.”

In a letter sent Wednesday to numerous Georgia state election officials, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested that they preserve documents related to Trump’s phone call last month in which he pushed Raffensperger to “find” votes to reverse his election loss.

Willis said the “investigation includes, but is not limited to, potential violations of Georgia election law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local government bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office, and any involvement in violence of threats related to the election’s administration.”

A person familiar with the investigation confirmed to CNN that the probe concerns Trump’s phone call. The investigation was earlier reported by The New York Times.

There have been no credible allegations of any issues with voting that would have impacted the election, as affirmed by dozens of judges, governors, election officials, the Electoral College, the Justice Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the US Supreme Court.

Raffensperger’s office confirmed to CNN earlier this week that it had started an investigation into Trump’s attempts to overturn the state’s election results.

This story is breaking and will be updated.