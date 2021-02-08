Trump lawyers argue former President did not incite riots by telling supporters to ‘fight like hell’
Former President Donald Trump’s legal team accused House Democrats of engaging in “political theater” and argued that the upcoming Senate impeachment trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer President.
“This was only ever a selfish attempt by Democratic leadership in the House to prey upon the feelings of horror and confusion that fell upon all Americans across the entire political spectrum upon seeing the destruction at the Capitol on January 6 by a few hundred people,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in a pretrial brief filed Monday.
“Instead of acting to heal the nation, or at the very least focusing on prosecuting the lawbreakers who stormed the Capitol, the Speaker of the House and her allies have tried to callously harness the chaos of the moment for their own political gain.”
The 75-page legal brief from Trump’s attorneys expands upon their initial response to the House’s impeachment last week, in which they argued that the trial was unconstitutional, that Trump didn’t incite the rioters and that his speech spreading false conspiracies about widespread election fraud is protected by the First Amendment. The brief filed Monday claims that Trump’s speech on January 6 did not incite the rioters, arguing that he urged those gathered to be peaceful.
In his speech on January 6, Trump told the crowd to “fight like hell.”
“And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Trump said.
In their brief, Trump’s lawyers argued that Trump’s speech about fighting was metaphorical and he did not call for any violence.
“Of the over 10,000 words spoken, Mr. Trump used the word ‘fight’ a little more than a handful of times and each time in the figurative sense that has long been accepted in public discourse when urging people to stand and use their voices to be heard on matters important to them; it was not and could not be construed to encourage acts of violence,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.
“To characterize this statement alone as ‘incitement to insurrection’ is to ignore, wholesale, the remainder of Mr. Trump’s speech that day, including his call for his supporters to ‘peacefully’ making their ‘voices heard,'” they added.
Comments
1 Comment
“But I said something is wrong here, something is really wrong, can’t have happened, and we fight. We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.
Our exciting adventures and boldest endeavors have not yet begun. My fellow Americans, for our movement, for our children and for our beloved country, and I say this, despite all that has happened, the best is yet to come.
So we are going to, we’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue — I love Pennsylvania Avenue — and we are going to the Capitol. And we are going to try and give — the Democrats are hopeless, they are never voting for anything, not even one vote — but we are going to try to give our Republicans — the weak ones because the strong ones don’t need any of our help — we’re going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.” – Former President Donald J. Trump Jan 6, 2021
If he isn’t conducting a coup, why is he trying to take back something that he rightfully lost to a fair and untainted election that has no evidence to the contrary? Trump’s statements and actions were not one that assists and resonates of peaceful transfer of power. This statement doesn’t denote America as a Democracy, but moreover a Totalitarian or Fascist government.
I hope that the Legislative Branch understands their Constitutional obligation to uphold their the laws they or their predecessors write or have written. I hope that The Legislative Branch understands that today they put themselves to the test to show that regardless of political affiliation, they have requirements and oaths to fulfill that go beyond party-line today. I hope that all parties understand that anything less than a full impartial trial based with its roots looking at the factual events of what occurred will only lead to further division.
One must understand that not convicting the Former President of his actions, not only frees him to continue his illegal actions, but also provides all of the parties that did partake in the insurrection at the capital on Jan. 6 to be found not guilty as well as their statements and testimony have been already been released. As several have already stated, they were just following their Presidents orders. If the Legislative branch of our government cannot hold themselves to the same bar they expect Law Enforcement to hold themselves accountable to by looking at the facts of the case and return a conviction of guilty for the President’s actions then in essence, isn’t our own government simply admitting that there is a certain class of citizenry that are above the law, and isn’t this a symbol identifying yet another failure of our Government against the people. The people had seen what Trump’s Rally on Jan. 6 had done, people died needlessly, and all because a Trump inspired division and fostered it, and wanted it to overcome the majority of the will of the people. He and his followers failed, what must occur now is holding them accountable for their actions. Otherwise, the U.S. Senate is admitting the existence of a separate, and independent class that is above the normal citizenry, and they operate without the potential of facing punitive judgment, and this directly goes against the Constitution of the US. Trump and his associates must be held accountable for their actions, otherwise we are only further emboldening him, and others that share his mentality of narcissism, greed, and incompassion.
Additionally, Trump’s illegal actions do not simply go away because 14 days passed from Jan 6 to Jan 20. The offenses he committed on Jan. 6 2021 do not simply go away because he was replaced by the incoming president on Jan 20, 2021. Trump’s Trial must not be a sham like the Republican Party is trying to create, and he cannot use the gray areas as an attempt to create ambiguity. If the Legislative Branch is stating that their Constitutionally required responsibilities will not be fulfilled simply because Trump’s Coup failed so the Republican party will not vote to uphold this lawful trial holding Former President Donald J. Trump responsible for the actions he committed while he was the acting president.
There is no single instance in legal precedence where the process the Republicans are attempting to state Trump cannot be held accountable for his actions, because he was president when he committed these crimes, but since he is no longer president, impeachment is not lawful. And if this is the Republican Parties stance, then why doesn’t the Legislative Branch advise the DOJ to criminally charge Trump and his fellow Rioting Insurrectionist followers, as they were simply following his orders, the person issuing the orders is also responsible for their own actions and others.
If the Legislative Branch writes the laws, but will not uphold the laws and their Constitutional Oath when one of them violates these same laws, what is the purpose of the laws if not to control only a select few American Citizens, and isn’t that directly violating all of our Constitutional rights? How is this not a violation of everyone else’s 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 14th Amendment rights when there is a higher class of citizenry that is afforded luxuries and privileges the rest are simply not given or granted?
Are not all citizens equal under the law, and isn’t a sitting, acting, or former President still a citizen first and foremost in our Nation?