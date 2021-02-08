New York certifies Claudia Tenney’s victory in last unresolved House race of 2020

Politics

Three months after Election Day, the New York State Board of Elections on Monday certified Republican Claudia Tenney as the winner in New York’s 22nd Congressional District, bringing the last unresolved House race to an end.

After the certification, Democrat Anthony Brindisi, who held the seat for the last two years, conceded.

“Today I congratulated Claudia Tenney and offered to make the transition process as smooth as possible on behalf of our community,” Brindisi said in a statement. “It is time to close the book on this election and focus on building a better community and more united Country for our children.”

The certification came after a Friday court order that put Tenney 109 votes ahead of Brindisi, after months of wrangling over the vote count.

“I’m honored to have won this race,” she said in a statement posted to Twitter on Friday. “It was a hard-fought-campaign and I thank Anthony Brindisi for his service.”

Tenney held the seat for a single term before losing it to Brindisi in the 2018 midterms.

It’s now up to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to schedule Tenney’s swearing in.

The district was one of two major races that have been contested since election day. Iowa GOP Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks was seated after winning her election against Democrat Rita Hart by six votes. Hart has asked the House Administration Committee to count at least 22 other votes.