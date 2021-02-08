Impeachment trial kicks off this week as Hill leaders near deal on its parameters
The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins this week as Senate leaders are closing in on an agreement that would give each side up to 16 hours to present their cases and the potential for a debate and voting on calling witnesses if the House impeachment managers seek it, according to a person familiar with the talks.
The Senate trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell are finalizing the trial organizing resolution that will lay out the rules. While the agreement is not set, it would include a four-hour debate on the constitutionality of the trial on Tuesday, followed by a vote on that question.
Beginning Wednesday at noon ET, the impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team would have up to 16 hours per side to make their presentations, the person said, down from the 24 hours each side was given for Trump’s first impeachment trial.
At the request of the managers, there would be an option to hold a debate and vote on calling witnesses. And at the request of Trump’s attorney David Schoen, an observant Jew, there would be no trial proceedings during the Sabbath, after 5 p.m. ET, on Friday through Saturday. Then the trial would reconvene on Sunday afternoon.
When the trial begins, the House impeachment managers are to make their case to the public — and the 100 senators who are jurors for the trial — that Trump is responsible for last month’s deadly riots at the US Capitol. They’ve been diligently preparing a presentation for when the trial gets underway Tuesday, relying on the hours of video footage available from January 6 to try to illustrate in visceral detail how the rioters were incited by Trump and his months of lies that the election was stolen from him.
While convicting Trump with a two-thirds vote is highly unlikely, the case will serve as the first detailed public accounting of how rioters temporarily halted Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s win, violently attacked police officers and actively sought out then-Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as they ransacked the Capitol.
Trump’s legal team plans to argue that Trump did not incite the rioters, and that the trial of a former president is unconstitutional after the House rushed to impeach Trump without giving him the chance to mount any defense.
On Monday, Trump’s legal team accused Democrats of creating “political theater” as they argued in a pretrial brief that the upcoming Senate impeachment trial was unconstitutional because Trump is no longer president.
“This was only ever a selfish attempt by Democratic leadership in the House to prey upon the feelings of horror and confusion that fell upon all Americans across the entire political spectrum upon seeing the destruction at the Capitol on January 6 by a few hundred people,” Trump’s lawyers wrote Monday.
“Instead of acting to heal the nation, or at the very least focusing on prosecuting the lawbreakers who stormed the Capitol, the Speaker of the House and her allies have tried to callously harness the chaos of the moment for their own political gain,” the brief added.
The 75-page legal brief from Trump’s attorneys expands upon their initial response to the House’s impeachment last week, in which they argued that the trial was unconstitutional, that Trump didn’t incite the rioters and that his speech spreading false conspiracies about widespread election fraud is protected by the First Amendment.
The House managers will file a response to Trump’s initial filing by 12 p.m. ET, giving them an opportunity to push back on the claims that both Trump and most Senate Republicans are making that the trial itself is unconstitutional.
The parameters of the trial — which will be the first time in US history a former president is tried — still have not been set. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell are negotiating the organizing resolution, which will dictate how long each side will have to make their arguments and how witnesses could be considered. The Senate will vote on the resolution before the trial’s arguments get underway, and both Democrats and Republicans are hopeful it will have bipartisan support.
All sides expect a shorter trial than Trump’s three-week impeachment trial in 2020, but the exact length of time for arguments is still undecided.
‘I think it’s very unlikely’
Even Republican senators open to voting to convict Trump say they recognize the votes aren’t there for a guilty verdict, which would require 17 Republican senators to join every Democrat to vote for conviction. Last month, 45 of the Senate’s 50 Republicans voted in favor of a procedural motion to dismiss the trial on constitutional grounds.
“I think it’s very unlikely, right?” Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday. “I mean, you did have 45 Republican senators vote to suggest that they didn’t think it was appropriate to conduct a trial. So, you can infer how likely it is that those folks will vote to convict. I disagreed with their assessment. I think it is constitutional.”
Toomey is one of the Republican senators that Democrats hope to convince to vote to convict Trump at the conclusion of the trial, after 10 House Republicans voted in favor of impeachment last month.
The other key Republican senators voted with Toomey and the Democrats that the trial was constitutional: Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah and Ben Sasse of Nebraska.
Democrats’ case will rely on video of the rioters themselves on January 6 as well as their comments, laid out in subsequent indictments, of how they were inspired by Trump to attack the Capitol and attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power.
Their case will also focus on Trump’s comments, both in the months leading up to the riots where he spread baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud, and on January 6 when he spoke before his followers marched to the Capitol.
‘This is all about a political theater’
In their legal filing last week, Trump’s team argued that his speech was protected by the First Amendment, and he did not incite the rioters who attacked the Capitol. But perhaps the bigger argument his lawyers plan to make — and the one that Senate Republicans are likely point to in an acquittal vote — is that the trial of a former official is not constitutional.
“This is all about a political theater,” former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. “It’s really about Democrats trying to once again make a political point. Listen, this whole impeachment is designed to remove someone from office. President Trump is a private citizen at this point.”
Still, there have been legal scholars on both sides of the aisle who say that a trial is constitutional, as Trump was impeached by the House while he was still president and the Constitution gives the Senate the power to bar someone from holding future public office, in addition to removing officials from office.
Republican lawyer Charles Cooper, who represented former Trump national security adviser John Bolton during Trump’s first impeachment when Bolton resisted testifying, wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Sunday that the Constitution does not bar the Senate from trying a former president.
“The senators who supported Mr. Paul’s motion should reconsider their view and judge the former president’s misconduct on the merits,” Cooper wrote.
Unlike Trump’s first impeachment, which was a complicated story about an effort for Ukraine to investigate Biden and the halting of US security aid, the impeachment managers are telling a story that senators know all too well after they were forced to flee the Senate after the rioters overran Capitol Police and closed in on the chamber.
It’s why the managers may not call any outside witnesses in the trial, unlike the first trial when the push for testimony was a central focus. The House managers last week sought testimony directly from Trump, but his lawyers quickly rejected that proposal, and Democrats are unlikely to seek a subpoena.
“We have the unusual circumstance where on the very first day of the trial, when those managers walk on the floor of the Senate, there will already be over 100 witnesses present, and those will be the House and Senate members,” House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, the lead impeachment manager during Trump’s first impeachment, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “Whether you need additional witnesses will be a strategic call for the House managers.”
Debate over witnesses looms over start of trial
The witness question has not yet been decided. But the desire for witnesses who might be able to corroborate Trump’s thinking and actions while the riots were unfolding is running into many Senate Democrats’ wishes for a quick trial so they can move onto passing Biden’s Covid-19 relief package.
Still, some Senate Democrats say they don’t want to hamstring the managers for the sake of speed. Because Democrats control the Senate, they have the votes to allow for witnesses without GOP support, unlike in the 2020 trial.
“I think we should be consistent,” Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, said on “Fox News Sunday” about Senate Democrats’ push in the first trial to subpoena witnesses.
“This time, we saw what happened in real time,” Murphy added. “President Trump sent that angry mob to the Capitol on live TV, so it’s not as important that you have witnesses, but if the House managers want witnesses, we should allow them to be able to put them on.”
“But I said something is wrong here, something is really wrong, can’t have happened, and we fight. We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.
Our exciting adventures and boldest endeavors have not yet begun. My fellow Americans, for our movement, for our children and for our beloved country, and I say this, despite all that has happened, the best is yet to come.
So we are going to, we’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue — I love Pennsylvania Avenue — and we are going to the Capitol. And we are going to try and give — the Democrats are hopeless, they are never voting for anything, not even one vote — but we are going to try to give our Republicans — the weak ones because the strong ones don’t need any of our help — we’re going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.” – Former President Donald J. Trump Jan 6, 2021
If he isn’t conducting a coup, why is he trying to take back something that he rightfully lost to a fair and untainted election that has no evidence to the contrary? Trump’s statements and actions were not one that assists and resonates of peaceful transfer of power. This statement doesn’t denote America as a Democracy, but moreover a Totalitarian or Fascist government.
I hope that the Legislative Branch understands their Constitutional obligation to uphold their the laws they or their predecessors write or have written. I hope that The Legislative Branch understands that today they put themselves to the test to show that regardless of political affiliation, they have requirements and oaths to fulfill that go beyond party-line today. I hope that all parties understand that anything less than a full impartial trial based with its roots looking at the factual events of what occurred will only lead to further division.
One must understand that not convicting the Former President of his actions, not only frees him to continue his illegal actions, but also provides all of the parties that did partake in the insurrection at the capital on Jan. 6 to be found not guilty as well as their statements and testimony have been already been released. As several have already stated, they were just following their Presidents orders. If the Legislative branch of our government cannot hold themselves to the same bar they expect Law Enforcement to hold themselves accountable to by looking at the facts of the case and return a conviction of guilty for the President’s actions then in essence, isn’t our own government simply admitting that there is a certain class of citizenry that are above the law, and isn’t this a symbol identifying yet another failure of our Government against the people. The people had seen what Trump’s Rally on Jan. 6 had done, people died needlessly, and all because a Trump inspired division and fostered it, and wanted it to overcome the majority of the will of the people. He and his followers failed, what must occur now is holding them accountable for their actions. Otherwise, the U.S. Senate is admitting the existence of a separate, and independent class that is above the normal citizenry, and they operate without the potential of facing punitive judgment, and this directly goes against the Constitution of the US. Trump and his associates must be held accountable for their actions, otherwise we are only further emboldening him, and others that share his mentality of narcissism, greed, and incompassion.
Additionally, Trump’s illegal actions do not simply go away because 14 days passed from Jan 6 to Jan 20. The offenses he committed on Jan. 6 2021 do not simply go away because he was replaced by the incoming president on Jan 20, 2021. Trump’s Trial must not be a sham like the Republican Party is trying to create, and he cannot use the gray areas as an attempt to create ambiguity. If the Legislative Branch is stating that their Constitutionally required responsibilities will not be fulfilled simply because Trump’s Coup failed so the Republican party will not vote to uphold this lawful trial holding Former President Donald J. Trump responsible for the actions he committed while he was the acting president.
There is no single instance in legal precedence where the process the Republicans are attempting to state Trump cannot be held accountable for his actions, because he was president when he committed these crimes, but since he is no longer president, impeachment is not lawful. And if this is the Republican Parties stance, then why doesn’t the Legislative Branch advise the DOJ to criminally charge Trump and his fellow Rioting Insurrectionist followers, as they were simply following his orders, the person issuing the orders is also responsible for their own actions and others.
If the Legislative Branch writes the laws, but will not uphold the laws and their Constitutional Oath when one of them violates these same laws, what is the purpose of the laws if not to control only a select few American Citizens, and isn’t that directly violating all of our Constitutional rights? How is this not a violation of everyone else’s 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 14th Amendment rights when there is a higher class of citizenry that is afforded luxuries and privileges the rest are simply not given or granted?
Are not all citizens equal under the law, and isn’t a sitting, acting, or former President still a citizen first and foremost in our Nation?