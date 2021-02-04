Here are the 11 House Republicans who voted to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments

Politics

Eleven House Republicans broke ranks Thursday evening to join Democrats in voting to remove Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments.

These lawmakers backed the effort following recently unearthed incendiary and violent past statements from Greene that have triggered widespread backlash:

Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania

John Katko of New York

Fred Upton of Michigan

Nicole Malliotakis of New York

Carlos Gimenez of Florida

Chris Jacobs of New York

Young Kim of California

Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida

Chris Smith of New Jersey

Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida

House Democrats, who control the chamber, set up the vote after first attempting to pressure Republicans to strip the Georgia Republican of her committee assignments on their own.

House Republicans did not taken that action, however, and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California on Wednesday released a statement calling the push by Democrats to take away the congresswoman’s committee assignments a “partisan power grab.”