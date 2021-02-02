These are the lawmakers calling for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s expulsion, censure or other punishment
A number of Democratic House members are calling for Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to be removed from Congress, censured or face other punishment since a number of inflammatory past comments have come to light.
CNN reported that the freshman congresswoman from Georgia repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians in 2018 and 2019, according to a CNN KFile review of hundreds of posts and comments from her Facebook page. In the days after CNN’s reporting, other past comments and actions from recent years resurfaced, including a confrontation with Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg, and another post agreeing with people who said the Parkland shooting was a “false flag” operation.
Greene has also deleted videos she posted on Facebook Live where she said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “guilty of treason” and that she will “suffer death or she’ll be in prison” for her “treason.”
Lawmakers calling for Greene’s expulsion from Congress
As of Tuesday evening, at least 67 House lawmakers have signed onto a resolution to be introduced by Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez calling for Greene’s expulsion from Congress.
Under the Constitution, the House of Representatives has the power to expel any member with a two-thirds vote, but it’s unlikely Greene will be forced to give up her seat. Republicans control just under half the seats in the chamber, and GOP leadership has not shown any steps so far toward reprimanding Greene for her comments or previous posts.
Democrats
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
- Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
- Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts
- Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan
- Rep. Maxine Waters of California
- Rep. Ro Khanna of California
- Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado
- Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington
- Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida
- Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey
- Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio
- Rep. Darren Soto of Florida
- Rep. Barbara Lee of California
- Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York
- Rep. Nydia Velázquez of New York
- Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia
- Rep. Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Marilyn Strickland of Washington
- Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York
- Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona
- Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia
- Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas
- Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York
- Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut
- Rep. Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Donald McEachin of Virginia
- Rep. Albio Sires of New Jersey
- Rep. André Carson of Indiana
- Rep. Judy Chu of California
- Rep. Jacob Auchincloss of Massachusetts
- Rep. Mark DeSaulnier of California
- Rep. John Larson of Connecticut
- Rep. David Trone of Maryland
- Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Juan Vargas of California
- Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois
- Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida
- Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey
- Rep. Alan Lowenthal of California
- Rep. Ann Kuster of New Hampshire
- Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee
- Rep. Jerry McNerney of California
- Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York
- Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada
- Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York
- Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida
- Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona
- Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon
- Rep. Donald Payne Jr. of New Jersey
- Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton of the District of Columbia
- Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts
- Rep. Anna Eshoo of California
- Rep. Lori Trahan of Massachusetts
- Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut
- Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York
- Rep. Marie Newman of Illinois
- Rep. Kathy Castor of Florida
- Rep. Grace Napolitano of California
- Rep. Jared Huffman of California
- Rep. Grace Meng of New York
- Rep. Scott Peters of California
- Rep. Adam Smith of Washington
- Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois
- Rep. Jesús García of Illinois
- Rep. Tony Cárdenas of California
- Rep. Bill Foster of Illinois
Lawmakers calling for her censure
Some lawmakers are urging for Greene’s censure. Censuring a member of the House represents the chamber’s deep disapproval of a member’s misconduct and is imposed with a simple majority vote. Democrats maintain a slight majority in the House.
Democrats
- Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia
- Rep. Sara Jacobs of California
Comments