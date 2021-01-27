Trump to meet with McCarthy in Florida on Thursday

Politics

Former President Donald Trump is expected to meet with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Florida on Thursday, a source connected to the former President confirms to CNN.

The Trump-McCarthy meeting was initiated by the California Republican, another person familiar with the meeting says, and is part of an effort to get back into the good graces of the former president.

The news of the meeting was first reported by Punchbowl News.

This story is breaking and will be updated.