Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner move out of DC and lease luxury condo in Miami

Politics

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have moved out of their Washington, DC, home, and have signed a one-year lease on a luxury condo in Miami at the Arte, an expensive oceanfront residential building, a source familiar with the couple’s move confirmed to CNN.

The last of their moving trucks departed the now-vacant property in the Kalorama neighborhood of DC Thursday. Trump’s and Kushner’s items are scheduled to be delivered to Miami, said a source with information on where the trucks were headed.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the Trump-Kushner Miami rental.

CNN reached out to a representative for Ivanka Trump and has not immediately received a response.

Rents at The Arte, which is noted for its triangular shape, hover in the $40,000-per-month range and units typically sell for between $7 and 15 million.

The condo puts the family closer to the lot of land they purchased last month for $32 million on exclusive Indian Creek Island, also in the Miami area. The source familiar with the couple’s move told CNN the family intends to use the condo as they develop and build what they are for now intending to be a more permanent home at Indian Creek. CNN has reported on Trump’s desire to perhaps run for political office in Florida.

Trump and Kushner, their three young children and two live-in nannies resided in the Kalorama rental during their tenure working as senior advisers in the White House.