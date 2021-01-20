READ: President Joe Biden’s schedule for his first full day in office

Politics

President Joe Biden’s first full day in office Thursday will include an intelligence briefing and a meeting with his administration’s Covid-19 team, according to a schedule released by the White House late Wednesday.

Read the schedule, which is subject to change and doesn’t reflect all of the President’s daily activities, below:

10 a.m. ET: The President, the first lady, the vice president and the second gentleman watch the Virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service.

12:45 p.m. ET: The President and the vice president receive the President’s Daily Brief.

2 p.m. ET: The President delivers remarks on his administration’s Covid-19 response and signs executive orders and other presidential actions; the vice president attends.

2:25 p.m. ET: The President and the vice president receive a briefing from members of their Covid-19 team.

Briefing schedule