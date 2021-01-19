Two Army National Guard members removed from inauguration duty

Politics

Two Army National Guard members were removed from inauguration duty as part of the security vetting process to ensure none of the troops have ties to extremist groups, a defense official confirmed to CNN.

It is not clear at this time if the two are connected or what incident triggered their removal.

When asked to comment on the decision, the National Guard responded: “Due to operational security, we do not discuss the process nor the outcome of the vetting process for military members supporting the inauguration,” and referred future questions to the Secret Service.

The Associated Press was the first to report the guards had been removed.

This story is breaking and will be updated.