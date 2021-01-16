California Rep. Lou Correa tests positive for Covid-19

Politics

Democratic Rep. Lou Correa of California said Saturday he has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration while isolating.

“Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I will be responsible & self-quarantine, away from my family, for the recommended time,” Correa wrote on Twitter.

The diagnosis, he said, will cause him to miss Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ inauguration on Wednesday.

“While I’ll miss the much-anticipated inauguration of President-elect @JoeBiden, I look forward to working with the new Admin to unite our country!” he said.

CNN has reached out to Correa’s office for additional details.

Correa is among several dozen House members and senators who have contracted the virus in recent months, as the Covid-19 pandemic has raged throughout the country.

Three Democrats early this week said they tested positive for Covid-19 after sheltering in place with other members of Congress who did not wear masks during the January 6 violent attack on the US Capitol.

CNN reported earlier this week that Correa was accosted by President Donald Trump supporters at Dulles International Airport following the Pro-Trump insurrection at the Capitol.