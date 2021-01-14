Senate postpones first confirmation hearing for crucial position in Biden administration

Politics

The first confirmation hearing for a crucial position in the Biden administration has been postponed.

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence postponed Friday’s confirmation hearing for President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to be the next director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, according to two sources familiar. It is not clear if the hearing will be rescheduled before or after Wednesday’s inauguration.

One of the sources said the timeline for confirmation is not expected to be altered significantly. The source said the reason for the delay was a senator wanted the hearing in person, and Friday’s session was slated to be remote.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.