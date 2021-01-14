National Mall will be closed on Inauguration Day due to security concerns

Politics

The National Mall will be closed to the general public on Inauguration Day due to security concerns, according to an official familiar with discussions.

The official said there will be no big screens, no toilets, no panels were people stand, and that the public will not be able to get down to the mall.

There are ongoing discussions between the District of Columbia, National Park Service and the US Department of Interior on when the shutdown will happen. There won’t be access on January 20, but when exactly before that is still the subject of discussion.

This story is breaking and will be updated.