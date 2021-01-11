Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf resigns
Chad Wolf is resigning as the acting secretary of Homeland Security, he said in a letter to the department Monday obtained by CNN.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Another Trump appointee leaving the sinking ship. And right as our country may be about to face major security issues due to the ongoing actions of Trump supporters.