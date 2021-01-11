Skip to Content
Politics
By
Published 3:09 pm

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf resigns

Chad Wolf is resigning as the acting secretary of Homeland Security, he said in a letter to the department Monday obtained by CNN.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

  1. “Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf resigns”
    .
    Another Trump appointee leaving the sinking ship. And right as our country may be about to face major security issues due to the ongoing actions of Trump supporters.

