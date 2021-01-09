Trump considering Giuliani and Dershowitz for impeachment defense team

Politics

Staring down the barrel of a second impeachment, President Donald Trump is beginning to mull who would represent him in a Senate trial.

He’s expected to be represented by his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, in the event of an impeachment trial, two sources familiar with the matter said, and is also considering hiring controversial attorney Alan Dershowitz for his impeachment defense team.

Dershowitz declined to comment to CNN, saying, “I don’t talk to CNN, I sue them.” But he told Politico on Friday that it would be his “honor and privilege” to defend the President.

A Giuliani spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While the President’s impeachment defense team is only just coming into view, it is becoming increasingly clear that the primary members of the team during his first impeachment would be unlikely to join.

Constitutional attorney Jay Sekulow, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and attorney Jane Raskin are not expected to be involved for a second impeachment trial. Cipollone is said to have considered resigning in recent days.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.