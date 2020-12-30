US sanctions Venezuelan judge, prosecutor over CITGO 6

Politics

The Trump administration on Wednesday unveiled sanctions on a Venezuelan judge and prosecutor for their roles in the prosecution and sentencing of six US oil executives, collectively known as the “CITGO 6.”

Judge Lorena Carolina Cornielles Ruiz presided over the trial and “ultimately sentenced each of the six US persons on charges of corruption with prison sentences between eight and thirteen years,” and prosecutor Ramon Antonio Torres Espinoza “was the primary prosecutor representing the Maduro regime during the Citgo 6 trial,” according to a press release from the US Treasury Department.

“The unjust detention and sentencing of these six US persons further demonstrates how corruption and abuse of power are deeply embedded in Venezuela’s institutions,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

As a result of the sanctions, “all property and interests in property of the persons designated that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons are blocked and must be reported to” the Office of Foreign Assets Control, according to the Treasury Department.

The CITGO 6 — Tomeu Vadell, Gustavo Cárdenas, Jorge Toledo, Alirio Jose Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano and Jose Angel Pereira — have been detained in Venezuela for more than three years, after being summoned to an emergency work meeting in November 2017 and arrested on corruption charges.

They began having weekly trial hearings in August and were found guilty last month. Gabriela Zambrano Hill, the daughter of Alirio Jose and niece of Jose Luis, called the hearings “farcical” and expressed concern about the men’s potential exposure to Covid-19.

Efforts to secure the men’s release have been unsuccessful. The Trump administration severed ties with embattled Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and the US does not have a diplomatic presence on the ground. Two of the men — Cárdenas and Toledo — were released on house arrest in July after a humanitarian visit to Caracas by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and a team of non-government negotiators.